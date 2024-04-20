Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota: Study Reveals Surprising Crime Rates

Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota Revealed

According to Southwest Journal looked at crime in Minnesota and found some cities are most dangerous than others. Even though Minnesota is a rich state some places have a lot of crime and problems like not enough jobs or low pay. It’s a surprise because Americans usually think of Minnesota as peaceful.

8 Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Bemidji where Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox are from is Minnesota’s most dangerous city. In 2020, there was a high chance of property crimes happening about 1 in 13. Also Bemidji had the third highest rate of violent crimes with aggravated assaults happening more than once a week on average.

In the Twin Cities Minneapolis is the more troublesome one. Every week there’s almost one murder making it the third highest most dangerous in the state for this. Also it’s ninth for the most rape cases so there’s a real risk of violent crime with about 1 in 86 Americans being victims.

Just south of St. Paul lies West St. Paul is a small city where property crimes happen a lot about 1 in 12. While violent crime isn’t as common West St. Paul still has the fifth highest most dangerous murder rate in the state. It’s best to avoid walking alone at night especially in places like St. Clair Park.

St. Paul the capital’s other half has typical big city problems. Americans have a 1 in 133 chance of being victims of violent crime over a year with about two murders happening each month. Although property crimes aren’t as common St. Paul has more car thefts and arson cases than Minneapolis.

Even though it’s ranked fifth Waite Park has the highest crime rate in Minnesota much higher than the national average. With lots of property crimes including car thefts it’s not the safest place to live. Despite having many shops property crimes like theft are still a big problem making Waite Park one of the least desirable places to live in Minnesota.

Brainerd is known for its beautiful lakes also deals with a lot of violent crimes. It had the highest rate of rape cases in Minnesota in 2020 with residents having a 1 in 191 chance of being victims of violent crime yearly. Even though tourism might play a role crime rates are still high for locals.

Virginia is called the Queen City of the North faces high crime rates including being 12th highest for burglaries in Minnesota. With the 26th highest rate of rape cases in the state it’s one of the most violent places. Americans should be cautious especially in places like Olcott Park after dark.

Brooklyn Center is the north of Minneapolis has lots of natural attractions but it also has a high crime rate. Among its 30,744 residents there were 200 car thefts and 44 robberies. Residents should be cautious but can still enjoy the suburb’s amenities while staying alert.

