Houlton is a small town near the US/Canada border is known for its low unemployment and cheap houses. But it also has more crime than the rest of Maine. There are cases of theft and assaults which have led to fewer people living here since 2011.

Augusta efforts to make its downtown lively have been going on for a while. But there are still problems with crime. Robberies, assaults and other crimes happen more often here than in other parts of Maine. Despite having landmarks and a university Augusta’s population has been going down since 2009 because of these issues.

Waterville has been getting more Americans but it’s also getting more crime. Even though there are many Americans with high degrees here the city has a lot of thefts and break-ins. The number of crimes happening here is much higher than other places in Maine.

Biddeford is a historic town by the coast has been seeing more crime as more Americans move in. While violent crimes are not as common there are a lot of thefts happening here especially larceny.

Auburn once famous for making shoes is now known for having a lot of crime. Even though it’s a small town it has more violent crimes than you’d expect. This makes Americans worry about safety.

Bangor despite being a big city with many attractions has a lot of crime. There are many car thefts and robberies happening here every year. These issues show that there are still challenges in keeping the community safe.

