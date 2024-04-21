21-Year-Old Arrested with Loaded Gun at Allegheny County Jail: Dayvonne Jackson Facing Charges

21-Year-Old Arrested with Loaded Gun at Allegheny County Jail

At the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday morning, a 21-year-old named Dayvonne Jackson got into trouble, according to the crime report of Shore News Network. He had been taken there by a Swissvale police officer for being somewhere he shouldn’t be. While they were doing paperwork, a bullet fell to the ground. This caused Jackson to fight with the officers as they tried to control him.

During the struggle the officers found a gun on Jackson. The gun had its serial number changed. This is against the law. Jackson is now facing charges for having the gun without permission and for fighting the police. He’s still in jail and will have a court hearing soon.

Loaded Gun Discovery Underscores Daily Hazards for Police Officers

This shows how dangerous the situation was. The police have to be careful, even during routine procedures like this one. It’s a reminder of the risks they face every day.

