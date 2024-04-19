Most Dangerous Cities in New Hampshire: Crime and Economic Challenges Spark Tax Reform Discussion
In a news report of Southwest Journal, they found the 7 most dangerous cities in New Hampshire. These places have more crime than others like violence and stealing. Even though New Hampshire is a rich state these cities struggle with problems like not having enough jobs and low pay. Americans are thinking maybe the state should change how it taxes money to help these places. It’s making Americans wonder why some parts of New Hampshire are doing so well while others are having a hard time.
7 Most Dangerous Cities in New Hampshire
Manchester
Manchester is the most dangerous city in New Hampshire. It has a lot of violent and property crimes with over 2,000 violent crimes and 2,500 property crimes reported in 2020. Even though Manchester has a lively downtown area and small businesses safety is a big concern for Americans living there.
Rochester
Rochester comes right after Manchester as the second most dangerous city. It has high rates of violent crimes, property crimes and assaults. Although Rochester doesn’t have many murders the chances of being involved in other crimes are high. It’s located in the southeast part of New Hampshire.
Conway
Conway is a popular tourist spot isn’t as safe as you might think. Its big tourism industry and seasonal residents lead to more crime. In 2020 Conway had a lot of rapes and property crimes ranking high in the state. Even though it’s near beautiful places like White Mountain National Forest safety can be an issue for visitors.
Littleton
Littleton despite being a small town has a lot of violent crimes and murders making it the fourth most dangerous place in New Hampshire. It’s popular for outdoor activities like skiing and hiking but it’s important to stay safe especially if you’re exploring after dark.
Somersworth
Somersworth has a high risk of property crimes and theft with more chances of these crimes than getting struck by lightning. It’s the city with the highest total crime rate in New Hampshire. Even though it’s affordable and close to big cities like Boston and Portsmouth crime remains a big issue.
Belmont
Belmont is a small town in the Lakes Region has higher-than-average rates of violent crimes and burglaries. Despite its quiet vibe it’s ranked seventh highest for both types of crimes in the state. Although crime rates have gone up Belmont still does better than the national average.
Farmington
Farmington once known for its shoe industry is now the seventh most dangerous spot in New Hampshire. It has a history of industry and notable Americans like Vice President Henry Wilson. But today it’s known for high rates of burglaries and violent crimes despite its rural charm.
