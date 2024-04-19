ew Report Reveals 7 Most Dangerous Cities in New Hampshire: High Crime and Economic Struggles Spark Calls for Tax Reform

Manchester is the most dangerous city in New Hampshire. It has a lot of violent and property crimes with over 2,000 violent crimes and 2,500 property crimes reported in 2020. Even though Manchester has a lively downtown area and small businesses safety is a big concern for Americans living there.

Rochester comes right after Manchester as the second most dangerous city. It has high rates of violent crimes, property crimes and assaults. Although Rochester doesn’t have many murders the chances of being involved in other crimes are high. It’s located in the southeast part of New Hampshire.

Conway is a popular tourist spot isn’t as safe as you might think. Its big tourism industry and seasonal residents lead to more crime. In 2020 Conway had a lot of rapes and property crimes ranking high in the state. Even though it’s near beautiful places like White Mountain National Forest safety can be an issue for visitors.

Littleton despite being a small town has a lot of violent crimes and murders making it the fourth most dangerous place in New Hampshire. It’s popular for outdoor activities like skiing and hiking but it’s important to stay safe especially if you’re exploring after dark.

Somersworth has a high risk of property crimes and theft with more chances of these crimes than getting struck by lightning. It’s the city with the highest total crime rate in New Hampshire. Even though it’s affordable and close to big cities like Boston and Portsmouth crime remains a big issue.

Belmont is a small town in the Lakes Region has higher-than-average rates of violent crimes and burglaries. Despite its quiet vibe it’s ranked seventh highest for both types of crimes in the state. Although crime rates have gone up Belmont still does better than the national average.

Farmington once known for its shoe industry is now the seventh most dangerous spot in New Hampshire. It has a history of industry and notable Americans like Vice President Henry Wilson. But today it’s known for high rates of burglaries and violent crimes despite its rural charm.

READ ALSO: Connecticut Safety Report: Crime Rates Remain Stable Despite Challenges