1.8 Million Low-Income Texas Health Insurance Overhaul Proposal Raises Concerns

The state is considering changes to Texas health insurance plans after reviewing different companies. But some are concerned these changes could make it tough for families to get care. Plans like Cook Children’s Health Plan and Driscoll Health Plan might be affected. Lawmakers and healthcare leaders want the state to rethink its decision fearing it could hurt those who need healthcare the most. They say the process isn’t fair and want the state to consider factors like the quality of care and past success. Families in Texas are anxious about what’s next for their healthcare.

READ ALSO: Pennsylvania Medicare Beneficiaries to Experience Significant Changes in Drug Coverage

Texas Health Officials’ Proposed Changes Raise Concerns Among Lawmakers and Healthcare Leaders