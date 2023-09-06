Tropical Storm Lee Forms In The Atlantic Ocean, Predicted To Become A Major Hurricane

Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Lee, a recently developed tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean, is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane by Thursday as the season nears its annual peak in early September.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 13 which is Tropical Storm Lee emerged on Tuesday morning in the central tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

In a 5 pm update, the National Hurricane Center stated that the depression later Tuesday intensified into a Tropical Storm Lee.

According to the update, Tropical Storm Lee will become a major storm on Friday before reaching Category 4 strength on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Lee is traveling 16 mph west northwest and has sustained winds of 45 mph with stronger gusts.

By this weekend, Tropical Storm Lee is predicted to intensify into a major storm and might have an impact on the Leeward Islands.

The hurricane center urged those with an interest in this region to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Lee’s progress and future forecast updates even though it is still too early to pinpoint the location and size of these potential impacts.

This week’s depression, Tropical Storm Lee will move slowly into conditions that are more conducive to development as it proceeds west-northwest.

Nearly the whole length of the possible Tropical Storm Lee’s estimated course is covered by plenty of moisture, minimal wind shear, and exceptionally warm water.

