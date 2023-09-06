Police Are Looking For The Suspect Of The Car Crash That Opens Lanes On I-5 NB Near Lynnwood After Incident

Three lanes on I-5 northbound near Lynnwood have reopened after they were closed for a car crash and police are looking for the suspect of the incident.

A Car Crash Occurred Around 44th Ave.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the assault suspect after a pursuit on I-5 in Lynnwood ended in a car crash and car fire.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies had probable cause to pursue the 28-year-old suspect Ivan Lopez-Ramos for second-degree assault and a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

The suspect ran away after crashing his car on I-5, and police are searching for him now.

Initially, the incident had blocked three lanes of northbound I-5. The roadway was fully reopened around 30 minutes later.

The Police Are Now Looking For The Suspect Ivan Lopez-Ramos

Fox13 reported that Deputies are looking for Ivan Lopez-Ramos who is 5-foot-6, weighs around 155 pounds, and has almond-brown eyes and black hair.

He also has a neck tattoo and is wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans after he ran off around 3 p.m. near I-5 at the 212th Street Southwest overpass in the Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace area.

