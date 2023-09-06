OnlyFans Founder Leonid Radvinsky Paid Himself Over $1 Million Every Day

OnlyFans Founder Leonid Radvinsky a Ukrainian-American businessman, received more than $338 million, or nearly $1.3 million per day, in dividends according to financial statements filed by the adult-content platform’s parent company, U.K.-based Fenix International Ltd.

Ukrainian-American businessman Leonid Radvinsky also a founder of OnlyFans has over $2 billion net worth.

Moreover, around $5.5 billion, up from $4.8 billion in 2021, was reportedly spent on OnlyFans in 2022, while the number of creators using the platform rose by 47% to about 3.2 million. Users increased by 27 percent to a total of almost 239 million.

The People reported that Leonid Radvinsky has a nine-figure bonus equates to roughly $1.3 million for each of the 260 working days in 2022. Those payments were supplementary to his salary, which was not listed in the filings.

The OnlyFans Revenue Soared High

According to Evie Magazine, OnlyFans had a strong year overall in 2022 and was quite successful, based on figures reported in the financial statements.

The company’s revenue soared to $1.09 billion, up from $932 million in 2021, while its pre-tax profits increased by 22% to $525 million, up from $432 million in 2021.

Furthermore, the OnlyFans platform handled $5.6 billion in gross payments, and the number of content producers on the platform has risen to 47 percent in terms of user engagement.

OnlyFans was first launched in 2016, and while it wasn’t specifically built to share NSFW content, due to the limited restrictions on what content can be posted, it quickly became a hub for adult content creators, including porn.

