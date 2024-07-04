Grocery Tax: What You Need to Know

Grocery Tax: A New Era of Sustainability Begins

What You Need to Know:

According to KRMG, Starting July 1, a new tax will be added to some grocery items. This tax is to help protect the environment. It will affect things like packaged foods, sugary drinks, and other products that are not good for the planet.

The tax rate will vary depending on where you live, but it will probably be around 1-2% more on your grocery bill. This means if you buy a bag of chips that normally costs $5, you might pay $5.05 instead.

The Debate: Is the Tax Fair or Necessary?

Some Americans think this tax is unfair because it will cost low-income families more money. But others believe it will encourage people to buy healthier food and support farmers who take care of the Earth. It’s a good idea to know about this tax so you can plan your shopping trip and make choices that are good for you and the planet.

