Missouri Crime Rate: Most Dangerous Cities Revealed

Crime Rates Soar in Missouri: What You Need to Know

Accoridng to SouthWestJournal, Missouri is a state with a lot of good things, but it also has a problem with crime. In fact, Missouri is one of the top 10 most dangerous states in the country. Many of its big cities have high rates of violent and property crimes.

St. Louis Leads the Pack: Highest Rate of Violent Crime

The city of St. Louis is the most dangerous in Missouri. It has a very high rate of violent crimes, including robberies, assaults, and even murders. In 2020, there were over 6,000 reported incidents of these types of crimes in St. Louis.

Other Cities on the List: Springfield, Nevada, and Kennett

Other cities on the list are Springfield, Nevada, and Kennett. These cities also have high rates of violent and property crimes. For example, Springfield had over 1,500 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2020.

Staying Safe in Missouri: Tips for Visitors and Residents

It’s important to know about crime rates when deciding where to live or visit in Missouri. Many of the state’s cities have high crime rates that can make people feel unsafe. As one expert said, “People shouldn’t be worried about small problems like sports fans arguing or country folks showing off their possessions – they should be worried about finding places where they can feel safe.”

Overall, while Missouri is a great state with many good things, it also has a problem with crime. People should be aware of this and take steps to stay safe when traveling or living in Missouri.

