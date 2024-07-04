Happy Independence Day America: Celebrate July 4th with Staycation Deals and Festivities

With the July 4th holiday falling on a Thursday this year, many Americans seek local bargains and festivities. While AAA predicts record numbers of drivers and air travelers, many people are opting for staycations to celebrate Independence Day.

Staycation Trends for July Fourth

A recent survey by research firm Prodege for Tito’s Handmade Vodka reveals that 86% of U.S. adults who have taken a staycation or are interested in one view the Fourth of July as an ideal time for such an experience. Tito’s promotes a “Staycation with Tito’s” campaign on social media to encourage this trend. Getaways can be expensive, and many are choosing to spend on big parties at home instead of traveling. Katie Thomas of the Kearney Consumer Institute told USA TODAY that since the pandemic, people have been eager to celebrate every holiday to its fullest. Whether you plan a grand celebration or a small gathering, here are some enticing deals to enhance your July Fourth festivities.

Exciting Deals for Your Stay-at-Home Celebration

Baskin-Robbins : The ice cream chain offers several deals through July 15 on their app and website: Buy one, get one 50% off sundaes with promo code BEACHDAY. Get $5 off a Polar Pizza with promo code FIREWORK. Get $2.50 off any size milkshake with promo code COOL.

: The ice cream chain offers several deals through July 15 on their app and website: Buffalo Wild Wings : Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free boneless wings every Thursday, including July 4. For takeout and delivery orders over $10, use promo code GOWINGS to get 6 free wings.

: Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free boneless wings every Thursday, including July 4. For takeout and delivery orders over $10, use promo code GOWINGS to get 6 free wings. Jimmy John’s : Members of the Freaky Fast Rewards loyalty program can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the new spicy Firecracker Wrap on July 4. Other limited-time items include Firecracker Jimmy Chips and the Confetti Cookie Sandwich.

: Members of the Freaky Fast Rewards loyalty program can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the new spicy Firecracker Wrap on July 4. Other limited-time items include Firecracker Jimmy Chips and the Confetti Cookie Sandwich. White Claw and DoorDash: DoorDash offers $0 delivery fees on White Claw seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails over the Fourth of July weekend through July 7. Enter White Claw’s Digital Shore Club by July 21 for a chance to win a bottomless Claw Cooler.

New Menu Items to Savor

7-Eleven : Just in time for the holiday, the convenience store chain has launched new menu items: Chicken Nuggets with zesty ranch, spicy buffalo, or tangy BBQ sauces ($2.79). Philly Cheesesteak Taquito ($1.99 or 2 for $3), made with steak strips, beef crumbles, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, and cheddar cheese. Breakfast Skillet Taquito ($1.99) featuring scrambled eggs, pork sausage, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese. Personal Breakfast Pizza ($3.99), a 5-inch biscuit crust topped with gravy, sausage, bacon, ham, scrambled eggs, and a mozzarella-cheddar cheese blend. Available for delivery via 7NOW Delivery. 7-Select Zero Sugar Juice and Tea: Two for $2.50, including new options like Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, Zero Sugar Kiwi Strawberry, and Zero Sugar Fruit Punch.

: Just in time for the holiday, the convenience store chain has launched new menu items:

Additionally, 7-Eleven’s fuel discount program with ID.me offers veterans, active-duty military, first responders, nurses, teachers, and students discounts of up to 5 cents per gallon. Check the 7Rewards app for more deals.

Celebrate July Fourth with delicious new items like Hostess Twinkies with Cherry Slurpee filling and Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cones. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for 7-Eleven Slurpee Day on Thursday, July 11, when you can enjoy a free small Slurpee. Whether you’re traveling or staying home, these deals and new menu items will help you celebrate Independence Day in style.