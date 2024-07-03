Wage Wars: California Cities Take a Stand for Fair Pay and Workers’ Rights

California Cities Take a Stand for Fair Pay

Raising the Bar: Cities Lead the Way in Raising Minimum Wage

According to KQED, California cities are taking a stand to help workers earn a fairer wage. In the Bay Area and Southern California, several cities are raising their minimum wage standards, aiming to alleviate the burden of debt and poverty for low-income workers. Emeryville now boasts the highest minimum wage in the state at $19.36 per hour, a significant increase from its previous rate.

Fair Pay for Workers: A Guide to Ensuring You Get What You Deserve

Some workers might still have problems getting paid the correct amount. A lawyer, Juan Villalvazo, says that some employers don’t pay workers enough or don’t pay them at all. He suggests that workers check their pay stubs often and keep track of their hours worked. If there’s a problem, he says to talk to coworkers and the employer first, and then file a complaint if necessary.

In San Francisco, for instance, the SF Office of Labor Standards Enforcement can be reached at 415-554-6292 or via email at [email protected].

