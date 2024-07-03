Medical Debt Relief in NC: A $4 Billion Lifeline for 2 Million People

The State of North Carolina Takes a Stand Against Medical Debt

Breaking Free from the Burden of Unpaid Medical Bills

According to ABC11, The government of North Carolina wants to help people who owe a lot of money for medical bills. They are offering a deal to hospitals to help people get out of debt. Hospitals that agree to this deal will get more money from the government.

Under this plan, hospitals will forgive debt for people who are already getting Medicaid and for people who make less than a certain amount of money each year. They will also give discounts to people who make less than a certain amount of money and charge lower interest rates on medical debt.

READ ALSO: Georgia Enacts New Laws: Stricter Hemp Regulations, Cash Bail Requirements, and Rental Property Standards Impact Residents

A New Era of Debt Relief: How the Plan Can Help Millions

This plan can help 2 million people in North Carolina get rid of $4 billion in debt. It’s a long-term solution, not just a one-time fix. The government hopes that if they approve this plan, hospitals will agree to it and start helping people get out of debt in 2025 and 2026.

READ ALSO: HMRC Clarifies Impact of Tax Code Changes on State Pension Payments