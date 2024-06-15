Texas Supreme Court Halts Harris County’s $20.5 Million Guaranteed Income Program Amid Legal Dispute Over Relief Funds

The Texas Supreme Court halted Harris County’s “Uplift Harris” guaranteed income program.

Texas Supreme Court Halts Harris County’s Guaranteed Income Program Amid Legal Dispute Over Relief Funds

The Texas Supreme Court has intervened, halting Harris County’s “Uplift Harris” guaranteed income pilot program for the second time. Justice Jimmy Blacklock’s ruling suspended all payments pending further review. The program, funded with $20.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief, aimed to provide $500 monthly payments to nearly 2,000 residents over 18 months, despite challenges over the use of relief funds.

Attorney General Ken Paxton argued the program violated state constitutional provisions against granting public money to individuals. Despite initial lower court rulings in favor of Harris County, Paxton’s appeal led to a temporary halt in April, now affirmed by Justice Blacklock. The decision raises broader questions about using relief funds for social welfare and local autonomy in governance, according to the report of Just The News.

Harris County officials defended the program as serving a “public purpose” but expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision. They warned of its potential impact on similar initiatives nationwide, highlighting concerns over oversight and the misuse of funds. The ruling may set precedents for challenges to poverty alleviation programs across the United States, influencing state policies on social welfare initiatives.

Attorney General Paxton criticized Uplift Harris as a violation of Texas law, arguing it misused taxpayer funds. The legal process now awaits further developments in lower courts, impacting local governance and constitutional limits on government aid programs. As stakeholders await the next steps, the fate of Uplift Harris remains uncertain, reflecting broader debates on governmental roles and financial management during crises.

