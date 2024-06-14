Tax Cut Showdown: Biden vs. Trump on $3.4 Trillion Windfall – What’s Next?

Big Tax Cut Decision Looms

The $3.4 Trillion Conundrum: Will the Government Extend Tax Cuts or Let Them Expire?

According to EditionCNN, A big decision is coming soon about tax cuts. The tax cuts are worth $3.4 trillion and will expire at the end of 2025. This means that the government will have to make a choice about what to do with the money.

What’s at Stake: The Impact of Tax Cuts on the Economy and Budget

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already said how they think the tax cuts should be handled. Biden wants to let the tax cuts for the rich expire, but keep the tax cuts for people who earn less than $400,000. Trump wants to give big tax cuts to everyone, including businesses.

