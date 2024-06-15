House Passes NDAA 2024: $895B Military Budget and 19.5% Troop Pay Raise Spark Controversy

The House passed the NDAA 2024 with an $895 billion military budget and a 19.5% troop pay raise.

$895B Military Budget and 19.5% Troop Pay Raise

Last Friday, the House passed the NDAA, allocating $895 billion for defense. The bill includes a 19.5% pay raise for junior enlisted troops, amidst controversy over conservative amendments on diversity programs and transgender services.

The bill’s passage sparked partisan disputes over military diversity measures. Republicans argued for changes to enhance readiness opposed by Democrats and the White House revealing broader divisions in the armed forces. Meanwhile, Rep. Don Bacon raised concerns about junior enlisted pay compared to civilian wages, as reported by Fox News.

READ ALSO: Corporate Landlords Profit $300 Million as U.S. Rent Prices Surge 31.4% Since 2019

Biden Administration’s Opposition Highlights Contentious Debate on Defense Policy

The NDAA’s progress in Congress addresses defense policy challenges. Despite opposition from President Biden’s administration, supporters emphasize its goals of strengthening military capabilities and improving service members’ welfare, shaping ongoing debates on US defense policy and spending.

READ ALSO: Americans Prioritize Forgiving Medical Debt Over Student Loans, Poll Finds