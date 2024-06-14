Job Market Shift: US Unemployment Claims Surge as 1.82 Million Americans Receive Benefits

US Unemployment Claims Rise to 242,000

Over 1.82 Million Americans Receive Unemployment Benefits

According to BallotPedia, The number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the US went up last week. 242,000 people filed for benefits, which is 13,000 more than the previous week. This is the highest number of new claims in a few weeks.

The number of people who have been getting unemployment benefits for at least two weeks also went up. For the week ending June 1, 1.82 million people were receiving benefits. This is 30,000 more than the previous week.

Understanding Unemployment Insurance: A Safety Net for Jobseekers

Unemployment insurance is a program that helps people who lose their jobs get some money while they look for a new job. The federal government and states work together to run this program. The states have their own rules about who can get benefits and how much they get. This program helps people who are struggling to pay their bills while they are looking for a new job.

