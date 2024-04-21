US Government Awards Nearly $2 Billion in Clean Energy Tax Credits to 35 Companies

Biden Administration Awards $2 Billion in Clean Energy Tax Credits
The Biden administration has given a lot of money to companies that make clean energy stuff. Novonix which makes battery stuff, Wallbox which makes chargers for electric cars and MP Materials Corp. which makes rare stuff, are some of the companies getting money. They’re giving out nearly $2 billion in tax credits to about 35 companies, according to the published article of Bloomberg.