Sue Altman Past Support for COVID Relief for Undocumented Immigrants Sparks Debate in New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District

Criticism Mounts as Sue Altman’s Views on COVID Relief and Immigration Come Under Spotlight in NJ’s Seventh Congressional District Race

Sue Altman a Democratic nominee for New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District is facing criticism for her past support for giving COVID relief funds to undocumented immigrants, according to the report of FREE BEACON. Before running for Congress Sue Altman worked for a progressive group and pushed for this idea. Now, her opponents say she cared more about non-citizens than legal residents during the pandemic.