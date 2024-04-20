2024’s Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey: Beware of Crime Hotspots

Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey: A Closer Look at Crime Hotspots

2024’s Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey Revealed

In 2024 New Jersey got a problem with crime and some cities are worse than others. We made a list of the most dangerous ones based on how much violent and property crimes happen there, according to the report of Southwest Journal. Think robberies, car thefts and shootings. Sure there are some nice spots in places like Newark and Jersey City, but you’ve gotta be careful where you go. With so many Americans packed into one area trouble’s bound to pop up. So if you’re thinking of moving do your homework first.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

Sitting by the ocean and close to New York City, Asbury Park is New Jersey’s most dangerous city. Crime here is much higher than the state average. In 2020, the chance of getting hurt or attacked was 1 in 81. So, even if you’re strolling on the boardwalk, keep your eyes open.

Millville isn’t as famous as Camden for violence, but it’s still risky because of lots of property crimes. It’s fifth in the state for overall crime. If you visit Millville’s parks, make sure your stuff is safe, or you might be one of the 29 people out of 100 who get something stolen or damaged.

Just an hour’s drive from Philadelphia, Bridgeton is the third most dangerous city in New Jersey. Even though it’s got a zoo, the real danger is on the streets, with lots of violent crimes. Lock your doors because Bridgeton has the most burglaries in the state.

Beyond its famous casinos and beaches, Atlantic City has a dark side, making it the fourth most dangerous city in New Jersey. It’s had a history of crime, and it still has lots of it today. In 2020, there was a 1 in 37 chance of having something stolen, and it’s also got a high murder rate.

Despite its name, Woodbury isn’t a quiet town. It’s actually part of Philadelphia’s busy area. Even though violence isn’t the biggest worry here, property crime is. It’s seventh in the state for burglaries, so be careful with your stuff.

Just a short drive from Camden, Lindenwold is sixth on the list of dangerous cities in New Jersey. It’s got a high rate of rape and assault, and it’s also got lots of burglaries. Sadly, there have been tragic incidents, like a young girl being shot, showing how dangerous it can be.

