Orangeburg, South Carolina: The Most Dangerous City in the State

Orangeburg, South Carolina, has garnered an unfortunate reputation as the most dangerous city in the state, topping the list of the 10 most perilous places in South Carolina for 2024. With a population of 12,529 residents, this city is grappling with alarming rates of violent crime, earning it the ominous distinction of having the highest violent crime rate in the entire state.

The recent analysis, conducted by RoadSnacks, delved into data from 53 cities across South Carolina, focusing on areas with populations exceeding 5,000. The findings, sourced from the FBI’s latest crime report, paint a bleak picture of the safety situation in Orangeburg.

Despite its academic institutions like South Carolina State University and Claflin University, Orangeburg struggles with a darker side. The city recorded a staggering 1,731 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, a figure that surpasses all other cities in the state. Among its 12,529 residents, there were 177 reported assaults, highlighting the pervasive nature of violence within the community.

The grim history of Orangeburg is not unfamiliar with tragic events. The Orangeburg Massacre of February 8, 1968, remains one of the darkest chapters in the city’s history. During a period of heightened racial tensions amid the Civil Rights movement, protests erupted over racial segregation at a local bowling alley. The escalation led to a tragic confrontation, with the state deploying troops from the South Carolina National Guard.

Today, the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of its tumultuous past while facing the harsh realities of present-day crime. Despite efforts to combat violence and improve community safety, Orangeburg remains entrenched as the epicenter of crime in South Carolina.

As residents navigate the challenges of daily life in Orangeburg, community leaders and law enforcement agencies are called upon to address the root causes of crime and work towards fostering a safer environment for all. The daunting task of reversing the city’s reputation as the most dangerous in the state requires concerted efforts and collaborative strategies aimed at addressing systemic issues and promoting community well-being.

In the midst of adversity, the resilient spirit of Orangeburg residents persists, as they strive for a brighter and safer future in their beloved city.