Tulsa Tops List as Most Dangerous City in Oklahoma for 2024

In the latest findings by RoadSnacks, Tulsa, Oklahoma, emerges as the most perilous place to reside in the state for the year 2024. Despite efforts to combat crime, the city continues to grapple with alarming rates of violence and property offenses.

With a population of over 400,000, Tulsa reported 72 murders in 2020 alone, marking the second-highest violent crime rate statewide. Residents faced a disconcerting probability of 1 in 88 of becoming victims of robbery, assault, rape, or murder. Particularly in the city’s more troubled neighborhoods, this statistic serves as a stark reminder of the prevalent dangers.

Property crime also plagues Tulsa, with burglaries being a significant concern. The city recorded 4,407 burglary cases in 2020, ranking it eighth highest in burglary rates across the state. Such incidents underscore the importance of robust security measures, even in cultural institutions like the Philbrook Museum of Art.

The findings highlight ongoing challenges in Tulsa’s efforts to ensure public safety. While initiatives may be in place to address crime, the persistence of such high rates underscores the need for continued vigilance and community engagement.

Tulsa’s ranking as the most hazardous city in Oklahoma for 2024 emphasizes the importance of prioritizing public safety measures and addressing underlying socio-economic factors contributing to crime rates. Only through concerted efforts and collaborative approaches can the city hope to address these pressing concerns and create a safer environment for all residents.