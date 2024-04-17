Denver Allocate $45.9 Million for Migrant Programs, $8 Million Cut from Police Budget

The city increased funding for migrants due to rising costs from $2 million to $15 million monthly. Despite fewer migrants in shelters now Mayor Johnston aims to support them while maintaining city services. While the police budget is cut 167 new recruits will ensure safety isn’t compromised.

READ ALSO: $70 Million Approved by Chicago City Council for Migrant Crisis Amidst Controversy

Denver Allocate Additional Funds for Migrant Assistance, Demonstrating Commitment to Inclusivity

Furthermore, the city’s decision to allocate more funds to migrant assistance underscores its commitment to addressing the needs of newcomers. By prioritizing resources for migrants the city aims to ensure their smooth integration into the community while maintaining essential services. This approach reflects a broader commitment to compassion and inclusivity demonstrating the city’s dedication to supporting all residents, regardless of their background or circumstances.

READ ALSO: D.C. Mayor’s Budget Proposal Raises Concerns of Teacher Job Cuts and Impact on Student Support