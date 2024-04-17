$200 Billion IRS Refunds Faster – Now as Taxpayers Anticipate Bigger Refunds!

Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Taxpayer Refunds IRS Issues Over $200 Billion Fast Returns

IRS Offers Refunds Faster While Paper Filers Wait Up to Four Weeks

According to Statesman, taxpayers may receive larger refunds this year with an average of $3,011 expected a $123 increase from last year. This is due to the Inflation Reduction Act which provided the IRS with additional funds for better service and tax collection. Despite the $80 billion increase a significant tax payment gap of $625 billion persisted in 2021.

By early April the IRS had already given out over $200 billion in refunds. If you e-filed your 2023 taxes, you might get your refund in just 24 hours. But if you e-filed for previous years it might take a few days and if you mailed a paper return expect to wait about four weeks.

IRS Distributes Over $200 Billion in Refunds Faster Than Ever Check Your’s Now!

