$70 Million Approved by Chicago City Council for Migrant Crisis Amidst Controversy

Chicago City Council Debates $70 Million Allocation for Migrant Crisis

Mayor Johnson’s Budget: $150 Million Set Aside for Migrant Crisis Sparks Debate Over Local Priorities

According to Chicago: Chicago’s City Council faced a tough choice on whether to allocate an extra $70 million for the migrant crisis. County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and others pushed for Mayor Brandon Johnson‘s plan, despite earlier doubts from some council members. Despite this, the Budget Committee voted 20-8 to approve the $70 million likely leading to full Council approval.

Mayor Johnson‘s 2024 budget only set aside $150 million for the crisis, hoping to pressure the federal government for more help. However with little success Chicago taxpayers now bear the burden Some council members argue the city should prioritize local issues like housing and community support instead.

Toni Preckwinkle Spearheads $70 Million Allocation for Migrant Crisis Amid Federal Aid Shortfall

