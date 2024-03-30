President Biden Extends Obamacare Deadline Amidst Medicaid Protection End: Aiming to Maintain Health Coverage Before November Election – Check It Out!

Threatening Health Insurance for Low-Income Americans

Biden Administration Extends Obamacare Sign-Up Deadline

According to Politico, President Biden is facing a big problem before the November election. Many low-income Americans are at risk of losing their health insurance because special protection for Medicaid a health program for low-income people has ended. This has led to millions of people being kicked out of Medicaid. To help, President Biden’s team has extended the deadline for people to sign up for Obamacare another health insurance option until November 30. This is to make sure fewer people lose their health coverage before the election.

Biden Administration Takes Action to Preserve Health Coverage