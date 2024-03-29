Automatic Replacement Benefits for CalFresh Recipients in Storm-Affected California Zip Codes – San Diego County Allows Purchase of Hot Food Until 2024!

Automatic Replacement Benefits for CalFresh Recipients

According to Mendocino Voice, after strong winter storms hit California on March 1st many Americans lost power and their food went bad. But now the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is stepping in to help. They’re giving replacement benefits to people who get CalFresh (SNAP) benefits in certain areas including Mendocino County. Instead of making everyone report their food losses one by one the USDA is letting California automatically replace benefits for those in specific zip codes across 12 counties, making it easier for CalFresh recipients to get the help they need.

In San Diego County Americans who get SNAP/CalFresh benefits can now buy hot food with their benefits until April 10, 2024. Stores in San Diego County can now accept SNAP benefits for hot foods and items meant to be eaten right away which can be a big relief for those affected CalFresh recipients. The USDA is also ready to consider more ways to help Americans who lost food because of the power outages. California’s Department of Social Services (CDSS) will share more information about these efforts. If you need help or have questions, you can call 2-1-1 for assistance. And if you want to know more about CalFresh in California you can visit the CDSS website.