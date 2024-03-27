$100M Savings Plan in Question: California Governor’s Job Cuts and Work-from-Home Pay Actions Spark Controversy Among State Workers!

Empty Job Cuts for Budget Savings

Concerns Arise Over the Impact and Feasibility

According to Sacbee, California’s governor wants to have a $100M savings plan by cutting currently empty jobs. These $100M savings plan cuts could help reduce the state’s big money problems. But some people are worried about how this might affect the work that needs to be done. They think the $100M savings plan might not save as much money as expected and could cause problems between the government and its workers.

Telework Stipend Cut Sparks Controversy

The governor also wants to stop giving extra money to state workers who work from home. But this $100M savings plan idea could lead to arguments between the government and its workers. Some think it might not save much money compared to the trouble it could cause. Others are worried about the government making workers do things they don’t want like taking away their extra pay.