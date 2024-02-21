Two Arrested for Awful Parade Shooting Incident- Be Aware!

Awful Parade Shooting Incident Unfolds at Chiefs Parade: Two Charged with Murder

Accused Shooters Identities Revealed

According to International Business Times, two guys Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays are in trouble for a awful parade shooting incident at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. They live nearby and are accused of awful parade shooting incident and using a weapon unlawfully. According to the prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Mays argued with people at the parade and things quickly got out of control. Miller allegedly shot and killed a local DJ named Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Both men are now in jail with a $1 million bond and might face life in prison for the awful parade shooting incident incident charges.