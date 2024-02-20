Connect with us

Crime

8-Year-Old Virginia Boy Battles for Life After Unthinkable Shooting Incident

Published

8-Year-Old Virginia Boy Battles for Life After Unthinkable Shooting Incident. (PHOTO: WTKR)

Police Seek Public Assistance in Solving the Case

An 8-year-old boy Virginia boy named Landyn Davis got shot in the head while playing video games at his home in Virginia Beach on February 13, True Crime Daily reported. Landyn is in the hospital in a coma because of the serious injury. No one has been arrested yet and the police are asking people for help to solve the case. He got hit and about 20 bullets hit their house. Landyn had surgery but the doctors couldn’t take out the bullet because it might cause more problems. The family is really upset and the police made a way for people to share any videos or pictures that might help find who did this.

Father Describes Shooting Incident as a “War Zone” Outside Home

Landyn’s dad said it was like a “war zone” outside their house. He thinks the shooters were aiming at someone else not Landyn. The family wants justice and the police are asking anyone with information to help them find the person or people responsible. Everyone is hoping for Landyn to get better soon.

