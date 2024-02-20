Tragic Family Tragedy: Bay Area Engineer Suspected in Fatal Attack on Wife and Twins

Bay Area Engineer Suspected in Fatal Attack Family of Four Found Dead in Their Home

Investigation Continues in San Mateo Tragedy

A really sad thing happened in San Mateo this week. The police found a family of four dead in their home when they went to check on them, True Crime Daily reported. The parents, Anand Sujith Henry and Alice Benziger were found in the bathroom and it seems like Henry shot his wife before shooting himself. The police found a gun nearby that Henry had legally bought three months ago. The couple had twin boys who were also found dead in a bedroom. The police are still figuring out how the boys died but there are no signs of them being hurt on the outside.

Police Find No Signs of Forced Entry

The police checked on the family after 9 a.m. on Monday, and they didn’t see any signs of someone breaking into the house. Before going in they noticed an unlocked window. Even though Henry and Alice filed for divorce in 2016, they hadn’t finished it yet. Henry worked as a software engineer at different companies including Meta before this really sad incident happened.

The community is shocked and the police are still trying to understand why this happened.