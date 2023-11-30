Brianna Suggs Shifts Legal Strategy Amid Mayor Adams’ Campaign Investigation

Brianna Suggs, a significant campaign donor for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has opted for a change in legal representation amid an ongoing federal investigation into the mayor’s campaign. This move follows the FBI’s search of Suggs’ Brooklyn home earlier this month.

New Legal Counsel for Brianna Suggs

Rebecca Ricigliano, a partner at the international law firm Crowell & Moring, has been retained by Brianna Suggs to represent her in connection with the federal probe. Ricigliano, who co-chairs Crowell & Moring’s white-collar practice group, brings with her experience as a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

Firm’s Statement on the Investigation

Rebecca Carr, a spokeswoman for Crowell & Moring, issued a statement confirming the firm’s engagement to represent Brianna Suggs in connection with the reported federal investigation. The statement expresses enthusiasm for Suggs’ work in supporting Mayor Adams’ 2025 campaign and collaboration with the government’s ongoing investigation.

Mayor Adams Addresses Suggs’ Fundraising Status

During a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Adams disclosed that Brianna Suggs is no longer involved in fundraising for his campaign. However, he refrained from providing details on the reason behind Suggs’ decision, stating he would not engage in personal discussions.

No Criminal Charges for Suggs and Mayor Adams

As of now, neither Brianna Suggs nor Mayor Eric Adams has faced any criminal charges. Legal experts have pointed out that having the same lawyer as Adams would have created a conflict of interest if Suggs were to be accused of a crime.

FBI Raids and Ongoing Investigation

Brianna Suggs is one of the individuals in Mayor Adams’ inner circle whose possessions, including electronic devices, were reportedly seized by the FBI. The FBI also approached Mayor Adams, taking his electronic devices a week after the raid on Suggs’ home. Another individual, Rana Abbasova, Adams’ personal assistant, faced a raid on her residence on the same day as Suggs.

Mayor’s Legal Defense Fund and Campaign Challenges

In response to the ongoing investigation, Mayor Adams has established a legal defense fund to cover legal expenses. Notably, more than $2.5 million has been raised for Adams’ reelection campaign. However, key campaign members, including a fundraiser and a spokesperson, are currently absent, posing challenges for the mayor’s campaign.

In conclusion, the developments surrounding Brianna Suggs’ legal representation underscore the complexities of the federal investigation into Mayor Adams’ campaign, raising questions about fundraising activities and potential legal implications for those involved.**