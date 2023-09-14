Hurricane Lee Poses Alerts To Coastal New England As Its Threats Grows

Hurricane Lee prompts watches in New England.

As Hurricane Lee is expected to hit portions of the region as well as Atlantic Canada later this week and into the weekend, hurricane and tropical storm watches are now in force for much of coastal New England.

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center warned that Hurricane Lee would bring hurricane-like winds, heavy rains, and coastal flooding that could occur in parts of eastern Maine. It stated that a hurricane watch had been issued for the region.

The center also issued a warning that life-threatening storm surge flooding brought by Hurricane Lee could occur late on Friday and early on Saturday in regions of southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket.

The National Hurricane Center stated that a tropical storm watch has now been issued for a significant portion of coastal New England due to the Hurricane Lee.

Hurricane Lee‘s winds could hit parts of New England as early as Friday night.

According to a 5 p.m. report of the National Hurricane Center update, the Hurricane Lee, which was still a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday evening, was churning some 380 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. Winds from the Hurricane Lee gusted as high as 105 mph.

Prior to Hurricane Lee’s close encounter with the island on Thursday, Bermuda is still under a tropical storm warning.

Hurricane Lee will decrease, but the storm’s effects will spread far from its center due to its huge scope, which has increased significantly since the weekend. Tropical storm-force winds can be felt up to 265 miles from the center while hurricane-force winds can be felt up to 115 miles away.

