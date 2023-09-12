Most Dangerous Cities in Ohio: The Glimpse Of Its Risky Areas

Discover some of the most dangerous cities in Ohio that you should be aware of.

Ohio, which is located in the center of America, is generally regarded as the model midwestern state. The Buckeye State does, however, struggle with a number of problems related to violent crime, a deteriorating economy, and drug abuse. Discover some of the most dangerous cities in Ohio by reading on.

There are many exciting cities in Ohio, but there are also some that can be regarded as being the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

If you enjoy beautiful state parks, thriving cities, and vast cornfields, Ohio is the ideal vacation spot for you. However, there are several regions in the state where newcomers should exercise caution.

The Ohio communities that stand out for their level of danger are identified by RoadSnacks using the most recent FBI crime data on violent and property crimes committed per population.

Read on to know some of the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

READ ALSO: Hurricane Lee Strengthened Back Into Category 3 That Could Bring Life-Threatening Currents And Dangerous Conditions To Beaches Up And Down The East Coast

Most dangerous cities in Ohio

Cleveland

Cleveland is one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio. There are 367,991 people living in the city and violent crime is fairly common.

The crime rate in Cleveland is 4.3 times higher than the national average and 5.5 times higher than that of Ohio making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

According to data, Cleveland experiences widespread poverty, high percentage of unemployment and issues related to the drug trade all of which raise the city’s crime rate.

Additionally, it has one of the highest murder rates in the country, with a 1 in 59 probability that a citizen will experience a violent crime.

With 4,280 assaults, 1505 robberies and 164 murders in 2022, Cleveland had the highest violent crime rate in Ohio which considers it as one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

Chillicothe

Chillicothe, which has a remarkably high crime rate that is four times the state norm and 3.7 times the national average, is also considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

Sexual assault is a major issue there with a rate 2.8 times higher than the national average.

There were 1,432 property crimes and 111 violent crimes in 2020 which makes it as one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

In addition to having several issues related to the drug trade, Chillicothe also has a disproportionately high rate of overdose fatalities.

With an overall 1 in 13 likelihood of becoming a victim of any kind of crime, the city has a high poverty rate of 18% making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

Canton

Due to its high crime rate, Canton is also one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

Canton has a crime rate of 6,293 per 100,000 people, which is 168% higher than the national average for a city with a population of 70,000.

Over 1,000 violent crimes, including 729 assaults,155 robberies and 16 homicides were committed in Canton in 2022 making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Ohio. Residents have a 1 in 16 probability of becoming a victim of crime.

READ ALSO: China on High Alert Following Passage of US and Canadian Ships through Taiwan Strait