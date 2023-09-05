Heavy Metals Found in Blood: Marijuana Users Beware, Urine Poses Health Concerns

They found that individuals who used marijuana in the past 30 days had significantly elevated levels of heavy metals in their blood.

A study by researchers, including those from Columbia University, examined 7,200 participants’ blood and urine samples collected between 2005 and 2018 to detect heavy metals found in blood.

According to an article published by Interesting Engineering, marijuana is the third most commonly used drug globally, and a recent study found that marijuana users have significantly higher levels of heavy metals found in blood, such as lead and cadmium, in their blood and urine compared to non-users. This is because the cannabis plant can absorb and accumulate these heavy metals found in blood from soil, fertilizers, water, and pesticides, which can then be ingested by humans when they use marijuana.

The study, involving approximately 7,200 participants and conducted by researchers, including those from Columbia University, analyzed blood and urine samples collected between 2005 and 2018 as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

They discovered that individuals who reported using marijuana in the past 30 days had heavy metals found in blood- specifically, blood lead levels 27 percent higher and cadmium levels 22 percent higher than those who did not use marijuana or tobacco.

This alarming finding raises concerns about the potential sources of heavy metals found in blood in marijuana users and the associated health risks.

It is crucial to investigate the origins of heavy metals found in blood in marijuana users to develop strategies for reducing exposure and protecting public health. Higher levels of heavy metals found in blood were also found in their urine.

Long-term exposure to lead, with heavy metals found in blood, can result in various health problems, including neurological issues, high blood pressure, joint discomfort, and kidney damage.

According to an article published by NBC News, cadmium is classified as a human carcinogen and can cause kidney and bone problems even with minor exposure, such as through tobacco smoke. Furthermore, regular monitoring of heavy metals found in blood is essential to assess and mitigate potential health risks associated with lead and cadmium exposure.

Importantly, these heavy metals found in blood traces can persist in the body even after a person stops using marijuana. The study did not specify whether marijuana was consumed as edibles or joints, but the authors warn that inhaling lead is more hazardous than consuming it through food due to higher absorption rates.

Despite the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana use in numerous U.S. states, it remains illegal at the federal level. This research was reported in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

In summary, the study reveals that marijuana users have elevated levels of heavy metals found in blood in their bodies, which poses health risks, and underscores the need for further research on cannabis contaminants and their impact on public health.