15 Year Old Arrested in Florida Drive-By Shooting Incident

A tragic incident involving a 15 year old boy’s alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the deaths of a 6-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man in Florida.

15 Year Old Teen’s Arrest in Drive-By Shooting That Took Innocent Lives

The Messenger News – A 15 year old boy has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of a 6-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man in Florida. The incident occurred on September 29th, and the suspect, Nico Brown, was apprehended on Saturday by the Orlando Police Department on charges of first-degree homicide.

While this heart-wrenching incident unfolded, a 6-year-old girl, Ajahliyah Hashim, and a 19-year-old man, Isaiyah Wright, lost their lives, and Hashim’s mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe that neither the mother nor her daughter were the intended targets, raising questions about the motive behind the shooting caused by a 15 year old boy.

The community, deeply affected by this senseless act of violence, has expressed their condolences and concerns. Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez shared her sympathies for the victims and their families, emphasizing the need to address the growing problem of gun violence affecting young lives.

Tragic Shooting Claims Lives of a Young Girl and Teenager

According to the article of Yahoo News, the incident unfolded around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday in Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood, when gunshots were reported on Poppy Avenue. Responding officers found a young girl, 6-year-old Alahliyah Hashim, and her mother suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite heroic efforts, Alahliyah tragically succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while her mother remains in critical condition, fighting for her life. The devastating ordeal took another life as 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, also injured in the shooting caused by a 15 year old boy, arrived at Health Central in Ocoee but could not be saved by medical staff.