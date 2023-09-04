Reviving Cold War Tactics: US Air Force Invests $500 Million in European Bases

This resilience stems from their adeptness at evading Russian aircraft, missiles, drones, and employing Cold War tactics.

Despite enduring 18 months of relentless Russian military assaults on Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force continues to operate efficiently and is fully capable of employing cold war tactics to retaliate.

According to an article published by Yahoo News, despite 18 months of Russian military attacks on Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force remains operational and capable of launching counterattacks using cold war tactics. This resilience is due to their ability to evade Russian aircraft, missiles, and drones employing cold war tactics.

The success of the Ukrainian air force has prompted the US Air Force to focus on agile combat employment (ACE), a concept developed for Pacific operations but now seen as vital in light of the Ukrainian experience.

ACE involves quickly deploying to less developed bases, refueling and rearming on the move, and operating with fewer personnel while drawing inspiration from cold war tactics.

The US and its allies are incorporating ACE into their exercises to enhance their ability to respond to threats with elements of cold war tactics. Astral Knight 23 Part 6, for instance, involved proactive and reactive asset movements and interoperability training, reminiscent of cold war tactics.

This training extends to new NATO members like Finland and Sweden, and it aims to improve command-and-control and logistical procedures in the Arctic and Baltic regions, drawing lessons from cold war tactics.

According to an article published by Business Insider, it also includes integrating fourth- and fifth-generation jets like F-16s and F-35s with a nod to cold war tactics.

The US Air Forces Europe is working to restore the capacity it had during the Cold War when air bases had extensive support and protection, employing cold war tactics.

This effort is driven by concerns about the proliferation of precision weapons that can target valuable assets, necessitating a return to cold war tactics. Dispersing aircraft across different bases and even highways is now a strategy to protect assets using cold war tactics.

The US military has increased investment in European bases and facilities through the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI), with nearly $500 million allocated to the Air Force for base infrastructure and equipment in the 2024 budget request.

The plan is to work on 20 to 25 bases in strategic locations around Europe, collaborating with nations to ensure interoperability, similar to practices from decades ago, including cold war tactics.