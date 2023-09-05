West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Now Searching For The 18-Year-Old Suspect Of The Fatal Shooting At Port Allen-Brusly Football Game

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for the suspect in the shooting in a High School Football game.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Sunday that 18-year-old Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II is wanted in connection with the shootings at the Port Allen-Brusly High School football game on Friday that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting that occurred in Port Allen on Friday and resulted in injuries to a 28-year-old woman is allegedly linked by West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jackson has been wanted on allegations of second-degree murder and second-degree murder attempt.

According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place shortly after 8:30 pm during a game between Port Allen High School and Brusly High School.

READ ALSO: Most Dangerous Cities in Nevada Revealed, Is Yours Among Them?

The two victims were discovered by West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office’s deputies.

Ja’Kobe Queen, a 16-year-old student of Brusly High School and Brasia Davis, a 28-year-old resident of Port Allen were shot at the game’s halftime, according to Sgt. Landon Groger of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that after being transferred to the hospital, Queen passed away as a result of his wounds.

On Saturday morning, Davis, who had been wounded in the arm, wrote on her Facebook page that she was okay.

Their top responsibilities right now are to support the bereaved family as well as all of the students and to help the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in its investigation, the West Baton Rouge School Board said in a public statement.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 225-343-9234 if you have any information on Jackson’s location.

READ ALSO: New Mexico’s $17 Million Student Loan Forgiveness for Healthcare Professionals