Most Dangerous Cities in Nevada Revealed, Is Yours Among Them?

Nevada, home to Reno, the renowned Las Vegas, and the Hoover Dam, has seen considerable urban growth in recent years. Nevada has a darker side as well, ranking among the states with the highest risk of violent crime in America. But don’t think that the state as a whole is a haven for illegal activity. Continue reading to learn more about the most dangerous cities in Nevada.

Nevada is a patchwork of communities, with many safe and fun places for families and single people to live in the suburbs and areas of big cities.

Nevada continues to be one of the least secure states in America despite its fast growth, particularly in terms of violent crime.

Regardless of how often crime happens, not all regions of major cities are lawless; in fact, many of their neighborhoods and suburbs are excellent places to live, raise a family, or travel.

Continue reading to discover more about the most dangerous cities in Nevada whether you want to relocate there or just visit!

Most Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Reno

Reno, a city in Northern Nevada next to Lake Tahoe, has earned the title of being one of the most dangerous cities in Nevada.

Although Reno has a far smaller population than Las Vegas, it has recently gained a reputation for crime.

In comparison to Las Vegas, the city reported a violent crime rate of 5.66 and an overall crime rate of 27.75 per 1,000 residents making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Nevada.

Las Vegas

Reno and Las Vegas frequently competed for the position in the most dangerous cities in Nevada.

Despite having the most reported offenses in the state, Sin City just fell to second place.

With a violent crime rate of 5.36, there is a 1 in 190 chance that you will become a victim of crime within the city limits making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Nevada.

Due to the large population density, numerous establishments, including casinos, nightclubs, and bars, are crime-prone, all of which contribute to the Sin City theme.

Winnemucca

This Nevada sand dunes-famous gold mining town has developed a reputation for having extremely high crime making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Nevada.

Winnemucca, Nevada, has a population of only 7,800 people, yet despite having a typical household income of $66,800 annually, it has a worse problem with property crime.

Due to a significant increase in property crime during the past few years, the overall crime rate has increased to 28.23 making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Nevada.

