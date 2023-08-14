Two Atlantic Tropical Systems Track By National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center spotted Two Atlantic Tropical Systems that have the possibility to form as a storm.

The NHC predicted two Atlantic Tropical Systems with a probability of developing, one out of two Atlantic Tropical Systems is in the eastern tropical Atlantic and one in the central tropical Atlantic, in its tropical outlook for Sunday at 8 p.m.

Between the Cape Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa, one of the Atlantic Tropical Systems in the eastern is predicted to intensify.

Forecasters warned that as the first Atlantic Tropical Systems slowly progresses across the eastern Atlantic in a west-northwest or northwest direction, some sluggish development of the system is conceivable later this week.

It has a 20% likelihood of developing over the following week, according to the NHC.

The NHC predicted that the other Atlantic Tropical Systems might form in the middle to end of the week in the east-central tropical Atlantic, around 700 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

Forecasters added that as the second Atlantic Tropical Systems moves west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic, some slow progress of this system is also possible.”

The NHC also predicted that this Atlantic Tropical Systems had a 20% chance of emerging throughout the next week.

Both Atlantic Tropical Systems might develop into Tropical Storm Emily if one of them were to intensify into a named storm.

The hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30, but its usual peak is from mid-August to mid-October, with September 10 being the peak date according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NOAA raised its forecast last week that the 2023 season will be above-normal from 30% to 60%, referencing the Atlantic basin’s record-breaking temperatures at the sea surface and pointing out that the anticipated impacts of the El Nio weather phenomenon did not produce the wind shear that could have stymied tropical production.

The NHC has also revised its forecast, which now calls for 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 11 will strengthen into hurricanes, with 2 to 5 of those developing into significant hurricanes with a Category 3 or greater wind speed.

There have been three named storms have formed so far this season, and only one of those is a Category 1 hurricane.

