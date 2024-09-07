British sculptor Simon Verity Dies at 79 | Cause Of Death, Obituary

Simon Verity was a British sculptor, letter cutter as well as master stonecarver. Many of his creations are garden sculptures and figure sculptures displayed in cathedrals and renowned churches. His art is also part of the private collections of notable figures like King Charles III, Sir Elton John, and Lord Rothschild. Simon Verity died in August at the age of 79.

Simon Verity Cause Of Death, Obituary

Simon Verity died on 11 August 2024 at his home in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, Wales, at the age of 79. Simon Verity’s cause of death was Lewy body dementia. After hearing the news of Simon Verity’s death, his loved ones have paid tribute to him on social media.

A lovely obituary of Simon Verity, an inheritor of the medieval stonemason’s art who left Britain for the US and lent his skills to the ‘Portal of Paradise’ of the Cathedral of St John the Divine on the edge of Harlem. https://t.co/Hs3Xs7ql4M — Philip Murphy (@philipvmurphy) August 28, 2024

Simon Verity, a British stone carver whose bevy of works included the statues that adorn the western facade of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan, died at 79. https://t.co/cPpGcnJTrM — NYT Obituaries (@NYTObits) September 3, 2024

