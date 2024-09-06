Missing 13-year-old Pennsylvania Girl Found in Adult Jail

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) – In early August 2024, a 13-year-old girl from the Pittsburgh area was reported missing. It was later reported that a 13-year-old girl spent time with adult inmates in a Pennsylvania prison after she was arrested for shoplifting and lying to police about her age and identification.

A missing 13-year-old girl was separated from the adult population after someone identified her at the Beaver County Jail, Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said Tuesday. The 13-year-old girl’s parents were notified and charges against her were taken to juvenile court, police said.

Pittsburgh police posted information on social media about a missing 13-year-old girl on August 6, saying she was seen riding public transportation in the city.

The girl was charged with retail theft after she was caught stealing items from a store in Beaver Falls on Aug. 17, Bible said. At the time, she gave police a false name and birthdate that led authorities to believe she was 18.

The teen eventually told officers on several occasions that she was a juvenile from the Pittsburgh area, and they told her they would release her to her parents. However, the girl falsely told them she was homeless, Bible said.