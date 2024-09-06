Missing 13-year-old Pennsylvania Girl Found in Adult Jail

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) – In early August 2024, a 13-year-old girl from the Pittsburgh area was reported missing. It was later reported that a 13-year-old girl spent time with adult inmates in a Pennsylvania prison after she was arrested for shoplifting and lying to police about her age and identification.
A missing 13-year-old girl was separated from the adult population after someone identified her at the Beaver County Jail, Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said Tuesday. The 13-year-old girl’s parents were notified and charges against her were taken to juvenile court, police said.
Pittsburgh police posted information on social media about a missing 13-year-old girl on August 6, saying she was seen riding public transportation in the city.
The girl was charged with retail theft after she was caught stealing items from a store in Beaver Falls on Aug. 17, Bible said. At the time, she gave police a false name and birthdate that led authorities to believe she was 18.
The teen eventually told officers on several occasions that she was a juvenile from the Pittsburgh area, and they told her they would release her to her parents. However, the girl falsely told them she was homeless, Bible said.
During this time, Beaver Falls police contacted child services agencies in Beaver County and Allegheny County — where Pittsburgh is located — to try to find information about her, but since she had given authorities a fake name no records were found, said Bible, who didn’t note how many days she spent with the jail’s adult population.
