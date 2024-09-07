Activist and Founder of Tikkun Magazine Michael Lerner dies at 81

Rabbi Michael Lerner was a social and political activist. He was well-recognized as the founder of magazine, Tikkun. Recently the news of the death of Rabbi Michael Lerner is coming to light.

Michael Lerner dies

Rabbi Michael Lerner died in California on August 28, 2024, at the age of 81. After hearing the news of his death, his fans are paying tribute to him on social media.

Notable quote

“This focus on money and power may do wonders in the marketplace, but it creates a tremendous crisis in our society. People who have spent all day learning how to sell themselves and to manipulate others are in no position to form lasting friendships or intimate relationships.” — excerpt from “The Left Hand of God: Taking Back Our Country from the Religious Right”

In 2005, there was no Diaspora media like Tikkun. Though Michael Lerner and I had our differences, I will always be grateful for the room he gave me to produce issues like this as managing editor. Rest in peace, rabbi #Israel pic.twitter.com/sva8lwRo7X — Joel Schalit (@riotgoy) August 31, 2024

Rabbi Michael Lerner was born in Newark, New Jersey and he received hi degress from Columbia University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the Wright Institute in Berkeley.

Rabbi Michael Lerner launched Tikkun magazine in 1986. The magazine was an interfaith publication focusing on progressive beliefs and causes, winning numerous awards including, Magazine of the Year: Overall Excellence award from the Religion Newswriters Association in both 2014 and 2015. Tikkun magazine closed in April 2024 due to lack of funds.

Rabbi Michael Lerner wrote numerous books, including “The Left Hand of God: Taking Back Our Country from the Religious Right,” “The Socialism of Fools: Anti-Semitism on the Left,” and “The Geneva Accord: And Other Strategies for Healing the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.”

