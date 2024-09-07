Royal Navy Serviceman Rhodri Leyshon killed in helicopter crash

Most recently on 4 September a serviceman, reported to be Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, died in a night-flying training exercise in the English Channel.

The family of Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon released a statement on Friday and said “He was immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them”.

A Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed off the coast of Dorest on Wednesday, killing three crew members, including Lieutenant Leyshon, 31.

An investigation into the ditch and an emergency landing on water following the accident is ongoing. The other two crew members on board were not seriously injured.

“We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy,” the family said. “Our lives will never be the same without him.”

Rhodri Leyshon studied at the University of Wales Royal Naval Unit in 2010 and after this he was selected in the Royal Navy in 2014.

For the past 18 months, Lt Leyshon served with dedication in the 846 Naval Air Squadron. The Navy described him as one of the Commando Helicopter Force’s “most trusted and skilled aircraft captains and instructors,” having mastered some of the most specialized aviation missions in defense.

Colonel Mark Johnson, Commanding Officer of the Commando Helicopter Force at Yeovilton, shared in a statement: “It’s deeply heartbreaking that we’ve lost a member of our family.”

“Lt Leyshon was a consummate professional and a shining light with a bright future. He epitomised our team spirit and his loss leaves a huge hole in all our hearts.”

