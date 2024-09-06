Rapper Rich Homie Quan Died at 33 | See Cause Of Death

Dequantes Devontay Lamar known as Rich Homie Quan was an American Rapper. He began his career in 2011. He was famous for his singles “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)”. Rich Homie released his first studio album, Rich as in Spirit (2018). Recently Rich Homie Quan died at the age of 33. Read on to know the cause of death of Rich Homie Quan.

What causes Rich Homie Quan dead?

Recently Rich Homie Quan died. Rich Homie Quan died on 5 September 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, US at the age of 33. Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death has not officially been confirmed but his Fellow musician Boosie Badazz accused of drug overdose. Rich Homie Quan’s fans are paying tribute to him on social media.

My reflections while still processing the unexpected death of Rich Homie Quan. 🙏🏽🥺🕊️ pic.twitter.com/zI6IcJkAOQ — Dee-1 (@Dee1music) September 5, 2024

Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 5, 2024

What is Rich Homie Quan known for?

Rich Homie Quan is known for his rapping and popular for “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)”, “Lifestyle”, and “Type of Way” singles. As a lead artist, Rich Homie Quan released singles like “Type of Way”, “Walk Thru”, “Ride Out”, and “Gamble”.

What happened to Rich Homie?

Recently everyone heard the news of Rich Homie Quan’s death. American rapper Rich Homie Quan died at his home in Atlanta on September 5 at the age of 33. Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death has not been officially announced, but his fellow musician Boosie Badazz alleged that drug overdose was the main cause.

Read Also:- Missing 17 Years Old Angleton Girl Found Safe