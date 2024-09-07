Sergio Mendes was a Brazilian musician. Mendes’ career began with hit songs for his band Brazil ’66. He was well-known for playing bossa nova. He released 55 songs. In 2012, he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song as a co-writer of the track “Real in Rio,” featured in the animated film Rio. Sergio Mendes dreleased many songs, including Dance Moderno (Philips), The Swinger from Rio, Equinox, Look Around, Sérgio Mendes’ Favorite Things, Stillness, Sérgio Mendes, Sérgio Mendes, Timeless, and more. Recently, Brazilian music legend Sergio Mendes has died at the age of 83.

Brazilian Musician Sérgio Mendes Cause of Death, Obituary

Sergio Mendes died on 5 September 2024 at the age of 83 in Los Angeles, California, US. Sergio Mendes’ cause of death is complications from long-term COVID. After hearing the news of the death of legendary musician Mendes, his fans, relatives and many celebrities are paying tribute to him through social media.

