Missing 17 Years Old Angleton Girl Found Safe

ANGLETON, Texas – Recently a 17-year-old Angleton girl went missing after leaving school on Tuesday morning. Authorities say a 17-year-old Angleton girl left school on September 3 and never returned home.

The 17-year-old Angleton girl has been identified as Ava Phillips, a cheerleader. Ava Phillips was seen leaving Angleton High School around 10 a.m. Tuesday but did not return home. Ava Phillips’ car was parked in the school parking lot and the car contained her phone, keys and backpack, which contained all her personal belongings.

Ava Phillips was seen on school security video leaving the school Tuesday morning, authorities said. She got into a white Toyota Corolla, which matched her boyfriend’s car.

Ava Phillips’ mother Kailey Perez said- “I never in a million years would have imagined I’d be sitting here doing this.” “It’s very bizarre and out of character.”

Police did not say where or how they found Ava Phillips.

“She has called me a few times from the blocked number and told me she’s going to come home and then just doesn’t,” Perez said earlier Wednesday. “And then will call me six hours later again and do the same thing.” “We’ve gotten an immense amount of support from everybody and we’re so thankful,” Perez said. “We feel the love and we’re so thankful for it. “And Ava feels it, and I feel like as long as she feels loved and safe she’ll come back home, where she knows that she’s loved and safe.”

