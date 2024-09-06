US Apalachee High School Shooting Suspect, Colt Gray’s Father Arrested

Georgia: On September 4, a 14-year-old boy opened fire at Apalachee High School near Winder, Georgia, killing 2 teachers and 2 students and injuring 9 others. The 14-year-old boy who carried out the high school shooting was identified as Colt Gray and police arrested him after the shooting.

Police have arrested Colin Gray (54 years), father of 14-year-old Colt Gray, on charges of murder of 4 people. Police said Thursday evening “that the charges were directly related to her son’s actions and allowing him to possess a weapon.” The suspect is due to appear in court on Friday – “as an adult – charged with four counts of murder.”

