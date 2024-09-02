Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise marries American Shaman Durek Verrett

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise married American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett in a private wedding ceremony this weekend. 350 guests attend the wedding of Princess Martha and Shaman Durek at Vinje Farm in Norway on August 31, 2024.

Märtha Louise, 52, who was once divorced, claims to have supernatural powers that allow her to see the future and communicate with angels. Her husband, Durek Verrett, 49, is a self-described shaman and spiritual healer.

NORWAY BREAKING – Norway’s Princess Martha Louise weds US spiritual guru SEP 1, 2024

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise married her long-term partner, American spiritual guru Durek Verrett, on Saturday in a ceremony attended by the Norwegian king and other royalty but marked by… pic.twitter.com/N1Cbcwubc6 — Abhay (@AstuteGaba) September 1, 2024

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway was born on 22 September 1971 in The National Hospital, Oslo, Norway. Märtha Louise’s parents were King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

In May 2019, Princess Martha Louise of Norway and magician Durek Veret met through a mutual friend, after which the couple publicly confirmed their relationship. While the world was stuck at home, Martha and Durek were keeping in touch through notes and poetry. After the couple dated for 3 years, in June 2022, Shaman Durek proposed to Princess Martha with a beautiful ring made of light green Brazilian emerald and diamond.

After 2022, the couple got married in August 2024 after living together for more than 5 years.

