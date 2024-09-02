49ers’ Ricky Pearsall Released From Hospital After Being Shot

Richard Pearsall Jr known as Ricky Pearsall is a popular American professional football wide receiver. He played for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL (National Football League).

Recently news has come out that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been discharged after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt. Ricky Pearsall was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being shot. A teenage suspect has been arrested in the shooting of 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall.

Ricky Pearsall, 23, was released from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday, according to a San Francisco 49ers team statement. He is completely fine now.

According to officials, Ricky Pearsall left after 3:30 pm on Saturday afternoon with shopping in his car. That’s when a suspect tried to rob Ricky Pearsall at gunpoint on Geary Boulevard in the Union Square area.

“A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news briefing.

Police provided emergency medical aid and arrested the suspect. Police have identified the suspect who shot Mr Pearsall as a 17-year-old male from Tracy, California, about 100 kilometers east of San Francisco.

